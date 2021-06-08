Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

NASDAQ:MESO opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $917.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.77.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 20.42% and a negative net margin of 1,774.77%. Analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesoblast by 3,152.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mesoblast by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 173,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 1.2% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 250,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

