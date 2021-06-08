CIBC Raises Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$45.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Saputo to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Saputo from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.50.

SAP stock opened at C$36.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37. Saputo has a one year low of C$31.39 and a one year high of C$42.42. The stock has a market cap of C$15.19 billion and a PE ratio of 24.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$39.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

