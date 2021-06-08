Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

WLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Westlake Chemical from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised Westlake Chemical from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.93.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

WLK opened at $102.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.27. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 47.16%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $1,490,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,669,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,857,000 after buying an additional 41,736 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,104,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,682,000 after acquiring an additional 38,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,475,000 after acquiring an additional 168,049 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,283,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,844 shares during the period. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.