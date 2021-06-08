Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $111.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.90.

NYSE:TRI opened at $97.17 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $66.03 and a 1 year high of $99.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.74.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 80.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

