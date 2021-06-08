Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rémy Cointreau from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Shares of REMYY stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.56 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.16. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.