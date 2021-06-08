Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Issued By William Blair

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. William Blair also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $57.89 on Monday. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $461,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,149. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.