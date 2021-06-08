ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.89. ENAGAS S A/ADR shares last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 10,011 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.