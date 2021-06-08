Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.34. Aecon Group shares last traded at C$18.17, with a volume of 103,913 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARE. TD Securities raised their price objective on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.85.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$754.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$682.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.54%.

Aecon Group Company Profile (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

