Analyzing Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) & Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI)

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) and Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Eneti alerts:

This table compares Eneti and Dorian LPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eneti -276.58% -3.48% -1.69% Dorian LPG 29.30% 8.66% 5.16%

Eneti has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorian LPG has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Eneti and Dorian LPG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eneti 0 1 0 0 2.00 Dorian LPG 0 2 1 0 2.33

Eneti presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.24%. Dorian LPG has a consensus price target of $13.83, suggesting a potential downside of 4.99%. Given Eneti’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Eneti is more favorable than Dorian LPG.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.8% of Eneti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Dorian LPG shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.6% of Dorian LPG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eneti and Dorian LPG’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eneti $163.73 million 1.38 -$671.98 million ($18.28) -1.10 Dorian LPG $315.94 million 1.89 $92.57 million N/A N/A

Dorian LPG has higher revenue and earnings than Eneti.

Summary

Dorian LPG beats Eneti on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti Inc., a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels. It also focuses on the marine-based renewable energy business, which include investing in the wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and changed its name to Eneti Inc. in February 2021. Eneti Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.