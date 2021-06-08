Loop Capital Raises Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $470.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $440.00 to $470.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pool presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $422.00.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $435.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $408.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.79. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $244.91 and a fifty-two week high of $449.44.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,352,000 after buying an additional 709,088 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,488,000 after buying an additional 239,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 638,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,493,000 after buying an additional 29,726 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 568,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,757,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 479,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,416,000 after buying an additional 68,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

