Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TARA. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.20.

TARA opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $111.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.65. Protara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.51). As a group, analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Protara Therapeutics by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

