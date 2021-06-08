Motus GI’s (MOTS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motus GI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.06.

Shares of MOTS stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $52.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 14,376.86% and a negative return on equity of 82.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Motus GI will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOTS. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 21,991 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

