Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note issued on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Aveanna Healthcare’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVAH. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aveanna Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

AVAH opened at $12.18 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar purchased 4,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,611.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

