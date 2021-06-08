FY2022 Earnings Estimate for First Bancorp Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Bancorp in a report issued on Friday, June 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.21.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $75.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.50 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of FBNC opened at $42.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. First Bancorp has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $48.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

