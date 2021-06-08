Ross Stores, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ross Stores in a research report issued on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. William Blair also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

ROST has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $119.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.15. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $443,766,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,931,000 after buying an additional 31,161 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,628,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 148,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,243,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $5,644,933.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,545,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,092 shares of company stock worth $25,150,471. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

