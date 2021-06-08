Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 32.90%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.61.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $331.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.41. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 73.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $399.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 673 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $1,138,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

