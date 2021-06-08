William Blair Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Zumiez in a research note issued on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the apparel and footwear maker will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. William Blair also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get Zumiez alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZUMZ. B. Riley upped their price target on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $48.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.78. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $49.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.13.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share.

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 25,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $1,122,096.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $344,653.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,327.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,815 shares of company stock valued at $11,763,546. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Zumiez by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,696 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,964 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Zumiez by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Zumiez by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 11,744 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.