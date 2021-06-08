BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Raised to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus upgraded BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group cut BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,138.50.

BHP opened at $74.83 on Friday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $82.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

