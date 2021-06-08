Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.09.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FL shares. Argus raised their price target on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Williams Financial Group started coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.17. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $544,993.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

