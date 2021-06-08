Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.08.

ARGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HSBC increased their price target on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,505,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 22,607 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 227,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.80. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $58.60.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. Equities analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.75%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.