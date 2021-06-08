ASOS (LON:ASC) Given “Neutral” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 6,800 ($88.84) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) price objective on ASOS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 6,097.07 ($79.66).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 5,044 ($65.90) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,159. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 2,911.23 ($38.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

