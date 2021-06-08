Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) Price Target Lowered to C$2.50 at CIBC

Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of RIV opened at C$2.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.53. Canopy Rivers has a fifty-two week low of C$2.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.82. The stock has a market cap of C$474.50 million and a PE ratio of 72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 34.09 and a quick ratio of 34.04.
About Canopy Rivers
