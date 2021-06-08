Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.70. Oil States International shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 631,823 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on OIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Oil States International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a market cap of $449.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 3.96.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Oil States International by 26.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,441,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 304,879 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Oil States International by 1,345.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 325,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 303,220 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Oil States International by 630.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 270,897 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Oil States International by 72.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 144,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Oil States International by 613.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 121,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.