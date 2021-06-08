Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.79. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 248,977 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.45 and a quick ratio of 19.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Houston American Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 65,177 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Houston American Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

