Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.73. Westwater Resources shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 1,303,437 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $151.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Westwater Resources in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Westwater Resources during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westwater Resources during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Westwater Resources in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Westwater Resources by 91.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westwater Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

