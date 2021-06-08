Verint Systems (VRNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.45% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $351.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.50 million. On average, analysts expect Verint Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $46.56 on Tuesday. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -202.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRNT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.56.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $115,555.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,554.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $2,877,611.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,457 shares of company stock worth $8,371,996 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

