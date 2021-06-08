BRP (TSE:DOO) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BRP (TSE:DOO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

DOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a C$136.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$117.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$74.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$113.44.

DOO opened at C$92.54 on Friday. BRP has a 12 month low of C$47.00 and a 12 month high of C$119.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$107.18. The company has a market cap of C$7.77 billion and a PE ratio of 22.57.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.63 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 7.9572611 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.85%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

