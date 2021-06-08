Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SZKMY. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Suzuki Motor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Suzuki Motor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Suzuki Motor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Suzuki Motor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZKMY opened at $176.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.25. Suzuki Motor has a one year low of $126.61 and a one year high of $225.38.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

