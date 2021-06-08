Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cogent Communications in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCOI. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

CCOI stock opened at $76.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 225.33 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $90.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.83.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $373,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,858.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $53,286.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,841.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,118 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 410.53%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.