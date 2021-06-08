Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for First Foundation Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for First Foundation in a research report issued on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of FFWM opened at $25.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.14. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 13.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 690.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,071.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 19.15%.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.