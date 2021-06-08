Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mesoblast in a research report issued on Thursday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.90) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.71). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Mesoblast’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Mesoblast stock opened at $7.07 on Monday. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $917.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,774.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,794,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 3,152.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 59,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 31,194 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 170,800.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 25,620 shares during the period. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

