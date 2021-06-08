Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given Buy Rating at Evercore ISI

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.50.

NYSE STZ opened at $239.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.85.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

