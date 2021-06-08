Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) PT Lowered to C$10.25 at Cormark

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its target price lowered by Cormark to C$10.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$8.75 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a C$9.25 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Converge Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.75.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$8.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.40. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$1.22 and a 1-year high of C$8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,391.67.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$310.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

