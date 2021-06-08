iStar (NYSE:STAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

STAR opened at $16.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 0.71. iStar has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $18.86.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. Research analysts forecast that iStar will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. iStar’s payout ratio is presently -57.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iStar by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 23,646 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iStar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

About iStar

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

