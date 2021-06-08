Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €65.38 ($76.92).

ABI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a one year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

