MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $499.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 37,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MSCI by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $464.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $463.16. MSCI has a 1-year low of $299.09 and a 1-year high of $495.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.