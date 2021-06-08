Scotiabank Raises Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target to C$23.50

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SISXF. National Bank Financial raised Savaria from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Savaria from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Savaria from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SISXF opened at $16.89 on Friday. Savaria has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

