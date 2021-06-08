Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Price Target to GBX 1,180

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

LON PNN opened at GBX 1,090.50 ($14.25) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 2.50. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 854.20 ($11.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,190 ($15.55). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,033.22. The company has a quick ratio of 13.59, a current ratio of 18.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 355 ($4.64) per share. This is a positive change from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $14.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 5th. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

