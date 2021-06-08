CIBC Raises Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target to C$5.00

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AAVVF. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.66.

Advantage Oil & Gas stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $690.82 million, a P/E ratio of -51.72 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

