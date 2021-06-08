Numis Securities Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)

Numis Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,025 ($39.52) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,066.25 ($40.06).

Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 2,600 ($33.97) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,881.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04. Frontier Developments has a one year low of GBX 1,672 ($21.84) and a one year high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

