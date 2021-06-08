Oxford Industries (OXM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Oxford Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $96.59 on Tuesday. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $37.89 and a 1-year high of $97.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is -81.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OXM shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

