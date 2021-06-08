Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 10th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

BWMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

