Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada Increased by Analyst (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$45.70.

Shares of LB stock opened at C$44.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 16.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.25. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$25.74 and a one year high of C$45.13.

Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

