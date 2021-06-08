Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EPRT. Mizuho lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $27.69 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 218.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,460,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,630,000 after buying an additional 402,685 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $215,708,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,243 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,089,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,221,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,727,000 after purchasing an additional 505,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

