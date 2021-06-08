L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.18 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for L3Harris Technologies in a report released on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.19. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.50 EPS.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LHX. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

NYSE LHX opened at $218.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.61. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $223.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,029,000 after acquiring an additional 716,260 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,250 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,695,000 after acquiring an additional 312,258 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $864,584,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,417,000 after acquiring an additional 117,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.