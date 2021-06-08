Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

MDRX stock opened at $18.03 on Monday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. Also, Director Michael Klayko sold 113,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $2,034,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

