Globis Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:GLAQU)

Globis Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:GLAQU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 9th. Globis Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLAQU opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.50. Globis Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAQU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Globis Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $161,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in Globis Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Globis Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Globis Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Globis Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $822,000.

Globis Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

