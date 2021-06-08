Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VVOS) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Vivos Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:VVOS) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, June 9th. Vivos Therapeutics had issued 3,500,000 shares in its public offering on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $21,000,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

VVOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Vivos Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st.

Shares of VVOS opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92. Vivos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $116.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVOS. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,773,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,125,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

