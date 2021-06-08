Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 8th (OTCMKTS:CTAQU)

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:CTAQU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, June 8th. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II had issued 35,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 10th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTAQU opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAQU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $6,624,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $7,695,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $872,000.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

