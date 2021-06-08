MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Down 3.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s stock price fell 3.7% during trading on Monday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $34.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. MacroGenics traded as low as $25.66 and last traded at $26.02. 2,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 756,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGNX. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

In other news, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $154,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,917 shares of company stock valued at $774,894 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.49.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.16 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

