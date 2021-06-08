MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Down 3.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s stock price fell 3.7% during trading on Monday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $34.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. MacroGenics traded as low as $25.66 and last traded at $26.02. 2,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 756,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGNX. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.
In other news, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $154,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,917 shares of company stock valued at $774,894 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.49.
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.16 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MacroGenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNX)
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
